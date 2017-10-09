Napa church provides shelter for residents amid raging wildfires

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --A number of evacuation centers have opened in Napa to help people who have no place to stay due to wildfires that have been tearing through communities on Monday.
Many people who were forced to evacuate their homes are staying at a Red Cross center at the CrossWalk Community Church, where there has been a huge outpouring of support.
People meeting there fall in one of two categories - either they have lost their home or they can't get back home and don't know the condition of their home.
The church was an evacuation center late Sunday, and has been converted into a shelter, which means people can stay there overnight.
There is plenty of food, cots, and professionals that displaced residents can speak with as they deal with the devastation, and possibility of having lost their home.
Beyond over 100 dogs and cats, the @NapaShelter has taken in goats, alpacas, horses, burros, chickens and geese from the #NapaFire. pic.twitter.com/ER4TVZqZuo— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) October 10, 2017
Lobby at @NapaShelter is lined with dog and cat food donated today in response to #NapaFire. They expect to need more in a couple of days. pic.twitter.com/Ie6muIwxg0— Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) October 10, 2017