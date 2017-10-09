NORTH BAY FIRES

Napa church provides shelter for residents amid raging wildfires

A number of evacuation centers have opened in Napa to help people who have no place to stay due to wildfires that have been tearing through communities on Monday. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
A number of evacuation centers have opened in Napa to help people who have no place to stay due to wildfires that have been tearing through communities on Monday.

Many people who were forced to evacuate their homes are staying at a Red Cross center at the CrossWalk Community Church, where there has been a huge outpouring of support.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

People meeting there fall in one of two categories - either they have lost their home or they can't get back home and don't know the condition of their home.

The church was an evacuation center late Sunday, and has been converted into a shelter, which means people can stay there overnight.

There is plenty of food, cots, and professionals that displaced residents can speak with as they deal with the devastation, and possibility of having lost their home.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
