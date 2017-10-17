Napa high school students receive supplies to help animals affected by fires

Truckloads of aid came rolling into Napa and Sonoma counties today from the Central Valley -- clothes for people and hay and feed for animals.At the Vintage High School farm in Napa, horses are lined up -- all displaced fire victims rescued from the flames of the Silverado Trail. Future farmers of America or FFA students helped rescue them and now other FFA branches are feeding them.There is an alpaca, a flock of chickens, and goats galore but no one knows their names.Vintage High School agriculture teacher Emmalee Casillas says they were all rescued from fire zones from the atlas fire, the Tubbs Fire and Capell Valley .But they need to eat. So Central Valley FFA students from in or near Merced brought in three truckloads of supplies like hay and feed Tuesday, a special delivery.Josh Heupel from Golden Valley High School said he couldn't help but notice the burned ground in vineyards everywhere as they drove in today.He said, "It feels great to support someone who just lost everything."Someone like Santa Rosa High School student Trey Hennes who said " seeing the two stock trailers roll up with a bunch of kids jumping out ready to work was just heartwarming.Trey's family's house burned to the ground in Coffey Park. At Santa Rosa high school he scooped up toiletries and clothes donated from the highschoolers from the Central Valley.The agriculture teacher overseeing the Central Valley delivery said their communities came together to pay it forward.