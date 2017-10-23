  • BREAKING NEWS At least 2 dead, CHP officer hurt in shooting in Clearlake Oaks
Napa High School supports students, faculty after horrific fires

By
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Two weeks after several large wildfires threatened their community, Napa schools reopened for classes -- a chance for students and staff to at least try to get back to normal.

LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires

"I felt kind of sick to my stomach those past two weeks, just wondering if my friends were okay -- wondering if my family was okay," said Napa High student Malia Blackmon.

Administrators still don't know exactly how many students lost their homes in the fire, but they say they're ready to help them and all of their kids and staff districtwide, move on from such a traumatic event.

"We're kind of assessing today to see how many kids are coming in directly affected by the fires," said Mike Mansuy of the Napa Unified School District. "Maybe they've been displaced or lost their homes. Maybe they've had to move into our area from say -- Sonoma."

RELATED: Napa County schools reopen after fires devastate region

"Our classmates have been really open, really trustworthy of eachother," said Napa High School student Colton Maher. "So we're all really supporting eachother."

At the Napa County Assistance Center, Mental Health Director Bill Carter said calls for help have actually increased in recent days. "We're starting to see folks and they've been experiencing the stress of this for over a week. Their situation's coming into focus. They've been dealing with anxiety symptoms for over a week and it's beginning to wear on them."

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
