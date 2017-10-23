Napa schools support students, faculty after horrific North Bay fires

Thousands of students in the Napa Unified school district return to school today - first time since fires broke out. #abc7now — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) October 23, 2017

Two weeks after several large wildfires threatened their community, Napa schools reopened for classes -- a chance for students and staff to at least try to get back to normal."I felt kind of sick to my stomach those past two weeks, just wondering if my friends were okay -- wondering if my family was okay," said Napa High student Malia Blackmon.Administrators still don't know exactly how many students lost their homes in the fire, but they say they're ready to help them and all of their kids and staff districtwide, move on from such a traumatic event."We're kind of assessing today to see how many kids are coming in directly affected by the fires," said Mike Mansuy of the Napa Unified School District. "Maybe they've been displaced or lost their homes. Maybe they've had to move into our area from say -- Sonoma.""Our classmates have been really open, really trustworthy of eachother," said Napa High School student Colton Maher. "So we're all really supporting eachother."At the Napa County Assistance Center, Mental Health Director Bill Carter said calls for help have actually increased in recent days. "We're starting to see folks and they've been experiencing the stress of this for over a week. Their situation's coming into focus. They've been dealing with anxiety symptoms for over a week and it's beginning to wear on them."