Napa Silverado fisheries facility evacuated amid growing wildfires

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said they had to evacuate their Silverado Fisheries hatchery in Napa County this afternoon as a result of the wildfires in the area.The department wrote on Twitter at 3:10 p.m. about the evacuation of the facility at 7329 Silverado Trail.Silverado Fisheries is the main fish distribution facility for the Bay Area, with about 200,000 pounds of rainbow trout distributed to recreational fishing waters annually, according to fish and wildlife officials.