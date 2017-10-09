Napa Silverado fisheries facility evacuated amid growing wildfires

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. --California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said they had to evacuate their Silverado Fisheries hatchery in Napa County this afternoon as a result of the wildfires in the area.
IMPORTANT: If you are in need of resources, shelter, or assistance please click here -- and we will continue to update this page for resources and complete updates on road closures, school closures, and evacuation orders.
The department wrote on Twitter at 3:10 p.m. about the evacuation of the facility at 7329 Silverado Trail.
Silverado Fisheries is the main fish distribution facility for the Bay Area, with about 200,000 pounds of rainbow trout distributed to recreational fishing waters annually, according to fish and wildlife officials.
