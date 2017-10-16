  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos

Napa tasting room opens doors, aims for 'normalcy' in wake of North Bay fires

EMBED </>More Videos

The iconic Napa Valley sign framed firefighting efforts as the nuns fire burned north. Calfire choppers doused flames threatening the Staglin Family vineyards in Rutherford. (KGO-TV)

By
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
The iconic Napa Valley sign framed firefighting efforts as the Nuns fire burned north Monday. Calfire choppers doused flames threatening the Staglin Family Vineyards in Rutherford.

RELATED: 27-year-old North Bay fire victim may save life of 1-year-old through organ donation

Shari Staglin says they've created their own fire break and have private water tenders. "We have been very vigilant and that's why we have people around our whole perimeters wetting everything down for three days. Because it's gotten closer and closer and it got especially close yesterday."

The Nuns Fire is expected to be fully contained Friday. At Hall Winery along Highway 29, people took off fire masks to taste. Visitor numbers are down significantly, but profit isn't the point says owner Kathryn Hall.

"Folks who work for us are getting paid anyway, but opening the tasting room is bringing some normalcy to life," said Hall.

All this month tasting room fees will be donated to fire relief efforts. The Halls say they've also participated in a fundraising effort where donations will be matched. They expect to raise $250,000 and say it's all through Redwood Credit Union. The bank does not charge fees for the charitable account.

The Halls say their colleagues, friends, and employees have been devastated by the fire and it's important for them to take care of locals first.

"Our hotel is full, but it's full of people who we are giving rooms to for free. If anybody has been displaced out of their house or lost a house we're taking them in. That's what people should do," said Craig Hall.

PHOTOS: Aftermath of North Bay fires
EMBED More News Videos

The morning after a long night of protecting homes near Oakmont. Crews and gear standby. The nightmare is far from over for many in the North Bay after a week of historically bad wildfires.



But long term the region relies on tourism.

"We want people to know that it's safe to come and you will never be more welcome in Napa Valley than you are this week," said Kathryn Hall.

"Support the area. If you're a tourist come out, there's lots of great things to do, there's lots of great restaurants. Take advantage of the cancellations you can get the best restaurant in Napa valley right now," said Dawn Assencio, Yountville resident.

Click here for complete coverage of the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
airplaneNorth Bay Firesrescuefirecal firefirefighterswinewine industryNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Nuns Fire threatens Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
Top Stories
Family, employee who helped evacuate assisted living facility question if fire evacuation plan existed
Napa high school students help rescue animals from fires
Neighbors pleased to be alive after fires in unincorporated Santa Rosa
27-year-old North Bay fire victim may save life of 1-year-old through organ donation
Investigation launched after crew member dies helping with Napa fires
North Bay firefighters stayed on the line as they lost homes
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
Show More
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
Hundreds left unemployed after North Bay fires
More News
Top Video
Family, employee who helped evacuate assisted living facility question if fire evacuation plan existed
Napa high school students help rescue animals from fires
Neighbors pleased to be alive after fires in unincorporated Santa Rosa
27-year-old North Bay fire victim may save life of 1-year-old through organ donation
More Video