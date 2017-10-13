NORTH BAY FIRES

Napa Valley firefighters focus on holding flames at Dry Creek Road

Smoke rises above trees in Napa, Calif. on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Nuns fire is slowly moving down Mt Veeder towards Dry Creek Road south of the oak-like grade, threatening hundreds more homes.

One evacuee drove up in a panic -- worried about her husband who chose to stay at his home one of seven located up a long steep one-way driveway to the ridge top.

Linda Valente says he called her and told her he was actually fighting the fire with another neighbor. He said the flames were right at the house. She said she's extremely worried about him .

The ominous smoke and the slow smoldering fire crept up on homes. The dry brush is fueling a low line of crackling flames. No trees appear to be on fire, at least not yet.

US forest service crews tapped into backyard pools to hose down as a defense behind the homes. Dry Creek Road is the line in the sand. If flames cross the road, hundreds of homes are in jeopardy as is all of Napa Valley. To the east of Dry Creek Road they've already fortified with a long line of bulldozers and fire retardant.

Evacuee Perry Kerson said he feels helpless but is grateful for the firefighting support. He says what's agonizing is all the waiting. " I keep my phone next to the bed and at 4 AM if I hear a beep I'm right on it because there are still a few tough guys in there who have power and they are posting. "

