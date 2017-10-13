NORTH BAY FIRES

Napa Valley seniors grateful for help during devastating North Bay fires

A sign thanking first responders is seen in Napa, Calif. on Friday, October 13, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Dion Lim
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
After a short prayer, applause and cheering, the seniors at the Napa Valley Mobile Home Park dug into their meal of Chick-Fil-A, grateful for the hot meal and conversation.

"I'm amazed we are so well taken care of!" exclaims 76-year old Norma Robertson.

These seniors, ages 70 to 90 were in a dire situation earlier this week when their power went out as the Napa fires raged in their town.

"When we came out here they had no power, their ice was running out, and a we had a lot of people with breathing machines running off two generators" says volunteer Schele Triplett.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay


With the help of dozens of volunteers and generous donors, the seniors at this mobile home park and three others in the area have been treated to hot meals all week.

"(We get) two meals a day and sometimes three...I'm just thrilled!" exclaimed Robertson and she took a bite from a chicken sandwich.


Tonight's meal is extra special, as an anonymous bride, who postponed her wedding because of the fires donated her wedding cake to the seniors. A cake, according to Triplett, valued at just under $1,000.

LIST: Michael Finney examines impact of wildfires on wine country

"We're going to toast tonight and serve it with some magical punch!"

Meantime, while the seniors celebrated, just under two-thousand firefighters from as far away as Canada camped out at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, preparing for the chance the winds picked up and ignited the fires again.

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED: 14 year old among 36 dead in North Bay fires

It wasn't enough to deter visitors from enjoying downtown Napa.

"Our friend is getting married tomorrow." Explained one woman as she exited a bar with a group of about six others.



"We're trying to make the best of a bad situation at this point...we're not letting it get in the way of our time here."

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
