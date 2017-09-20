HAYWOOD COUNTY --A nationwide AMBER Alert has been issued as authorities search for a couple who is accused of fleeing Haywood County, North Carolina with their 3-month-old daughter.
According to WTVD-TV, the alert was issued after Cali Marie Cochran was reported missing near Asheville.
The 3-month-old has brown hair and weighs about 10 pounds.
She was allegedly taken by Rex Douglas Cochran Jr., 39, and Heather Marie Cochran, 31.
Officials say the pair could be in a 2001 blue Ford Mustang or a gray 1999 GMC Suburban K1500. They could possibly be headed to Ocala, Florida or Valdosta, Georgia.
The couple is also reportedly wanted in North Dakota on felony child abuse charges, according to authorities.
Rex is described as a white man standing about 5' 7" tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Heather Marie is described as a white woman standing 5' 4" tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes, and a tattoo right side of neck, below her jaw that reads, "Faith".
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Haywood County Sheriffs Office immediately at either of these numbers: (828) 452-6666, (828) 452-6600 or dial 911.