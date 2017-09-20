Natural gas leak near Kaiser in Richmond prompts shelter-in-place order

A natural gas leak in front of Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center has prompted a shelter-in-place order for the hospital, businesses, and homes within a two-block radius.Emergency workers tell ABC7 News that a 3-4 inch gas main was ruptured in front of Kaiser Hospital on Harbour Way and Nevin Avenue.There is no word yet on how the rupture happened. The fire department is asking residents and businesses to shelter-in-place.