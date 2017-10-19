  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
  FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos

Nearly 900 firefighters battling wildfire in Santa Cruz Mountains

A wildfire is seen burning in Santa Cruz Mountains on Tuesday, October 17, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds of people are still out of their homes and firefighters have faced a series of setbacks in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The Bear Fire is 300 acres with 15 percent containment.

More resources are arriving, but there's hope rain could also arrive tonight. There are close to 900 firefighters battling the blaze. They are doing a lot of work, dealing with hot spots and damaged trees that they have to take down.
The North Bay Wildfires have caused massive evacuations. If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.



Some homes escaped damage while others were destroyed. The number of structures threatened has doubled to about 300. Several residents do not know what they will return to.

"That's when it hit me. I just lost it. I started crying. Wow. Wow. This is a trip because now we could lose everything," said Denise Miceli, resident.

Another problem has been looting. Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies arrested Marlon Coy. He's suspected of burglarizing a house in the evacuation area. And another issue aircraft doing water drops were temporarily grounded because of a drone.

PHOTOS: Crews battle wildfire in Santa Cruz Mountains
