Neighbors call cops on Iowa girl, 10, selling cookies

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --You wouldn't think a little girl selling cookies would be a controversial thing, but in one Iowa neighborhood, it is.
Police in Cedar Falls say they've received three different calls to police in the span of five days, all because of a 10-year-old selling water and homemade cookies.
This summer, Savannah Watters was selling cookies like hotcakes.
"Until my neighbors called the cops because they didn't like the traffic," she said.
One of those neighbors told WHO-TV that she called police because she was worried about the traffic flow on the street and she was just trying to protect the safety of the children in the neighborhood, including her own, after her daughter was almost hit by a cookie customer's car.
"Over a period of five days, we received three phone calls," said Jeff Olson with the Cedar Falls Police Department.
One of the callers wanted officers to do a welfare check to make sure there was proper supervision of the cookie entrepreneur. The other two callers were concerned about increased traffic in the neighborhood.
"Well, we've got a little girl that's been selling cookies and water for four weeks and the traffic is getting to the point that they're using our driveway to turn around, which is fine, but they almost hit my daughter. I mean, it's getting out of control," the caller told police.
"On the third call, she was set up close enough to the 45 mile-per-hour speed zone street that it kind of concerned officers a little bit," said Jeff Olson of the Cedar Falls Police Department. "They asked her to maybe go further back from the curb or maybe go into the driveway of her home."
Which is what Savannah did. But she says that change of location to a less visible spot a couple of blocks away from the intersection hurt her business and her feelings were hurt by what her neighbors did.
"I just wish that we could have known first because we didn't know anything and it's just hard to believe that they didn't come talk to my mom first," she said.
Savannah's mother, Kara, who baked the cookies that her daughter sells, is overwhelmed by the whole controversy and all the attention it has attracted.
"I don't want attention," Watters said. "I am not a bad person and I am a good mom and I would never risk you know and I didn't know anything that anyone was bothered, and so I just wish they were to come to me instead of making it all of this."