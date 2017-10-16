  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos

Neighbors pleased to be alive after fires in unincorporated Santa Rosa

A charred vehicle appears in unincorporated Santa Rosa after the North Bay fires on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Residents of Larkfield-Wikiup have been returning to their homes after evacuation orders were lifted Sunday night. The subdivision in unincorporated Santa Rosa remained largely intact with the exception of a string of homes on Carriage Lane.

It should be a happy occasion -- families back home after having been under mandatory evacuation orders for a week.

But for many residents, there's an overwhelming sense of guilt. Susan Hemstreet says her house is just like she left it. "It's hard. We're so grateful that our house is okayk, but look out and our neighbor's house is gone," she said.

Her neighbor's house is nothing but a pile of rubble. And it's more of the same devastation farther down the lane.

"It's surreal because there's ash everywhere, but you go inside our house and it's just like we stepped out for the day," Hemstreet added. "You know -- why we were spared, I don't know."

One section of the neighborhood has attracted curious people from all corners of the area.

Valerie Burns lives up the hill and says her house could have easily been wiped out too, but credits her nextdoor neighbor for saving it.

He created a firebreak around their homes.

"He's more than a hero. He's my treasure -- but he's a typical neighbor," Burns told ABC7 News. "Anybody that could do that would have. And he wants no credit for it."

As families try to move forward, one thing is clear. The fire has given many people a new perspective.

"Suddenly work isn't all that important," said Burns. "You know -- just being alive. Yeah it changes you."

PHOTOS: Aftermath of North Bay fires
EMBED More News Videos

The morning after a long night of protecting homes near Oakmont. Crews and gear standby. The nightmare is far from over for many in the North Bay after a week of historically bad wildfires.

Click here for complete coverage of the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
airplaneNorth Bay Firesrescuefirecal firefirefighterswinewine industryNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Nuns Fire threatens Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
Top Stories
27-year-old North Bay fire victim may save life of 1-year-old through organ donation
Investigation launched after crew member dies helping with Napa fires
Hundreds left unemployed after North Bay fires
North Bay firefighters stayed on the line as they lost homes
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
Show More
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
North Bay business owners assess damage, consequences of massive fires
The aftermath of the North Bay fires is just beginning
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2017 in San Francisco
More Photos