Netflix's 'Narcos' location manager murdered in Mexico

Authorities are looking for leads after the location manager for Netflix's "Narcos" series was shot to death.Carlos Munoz Portal was shot and killed last week in a rural area outside Mexico City.The 37-year-old was working to scout locations for the show's fourth season.Netflix issued a statement saying, in part, "we are aware of the passing of Carlos Munoz Portal, a well-respected scout, and send our condolences to his family."The motive for the shooting is still unclear at this time.