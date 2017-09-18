Netflix's 'Narcos' location manager murdered in Mexico

The location manager for the Netflix show 'Narcos' was killed last week in Mexico City. (KTRK)

MEXICO CITY, Mexico --
Authorities are looking for leads after the location manager for Netflix's "Narcos" series was shot to death.

Carlos Munoz Portal was shot and killed last week in a rural area outside Mexico City.

The 37-year-old was working to scout locations for the show's fourth season.

Netflix issued a statement saying, in part, "we are aware of the passing of Carlos Munoz Portal, a well-respected scout, and send our condolences to his family."

The motive for the shooting is still unclear at this time.

