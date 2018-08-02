WILDFIRE

New evacuations issued, some lifted as Mendocino Complex fires continue

EMBED </>More Videos

A new round of mandatory evacuations has been issued for communities threatened by the Mendocino Complex fires. Residents in Western Lake County were urged to leave. (KGO-TV)

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
A new round of mandatory evacuations has been issued for communities threatened by the Mendocino Complex fires. Residents in parts of Mendocino and Lake counties, as well as near the National Forest, have been ordered to leave.

The latest evacuation orders and advisories can be found on the Mendocino County Sheriff's Facebook page.

Combined, the Ranch and River fires have burned more than 110,000 acres. The causes of the fires is still unknown.

Big flames marched over ridges, igniting dry brush instantly. The relentless Ranch Fire moved closer to the community of Upper Lake Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire

"The kids have left. The grand kids have left," said Michael Vera, who chose to stay and protect his home despite mandatory evacuations still in place. "It's stressful. In the morning, you can't see anything. You don't know what's going on."

More communities in Western Lake County are now under new mandatory evacuation orders and more could follow.

"It wouldn't be uncommon to see additional communities go under mandatory evacuation like what we saw in Bartlett Springs," said Cal Fire spokesperson Paul Lowenthal.

"It's been hell," said Nice resident Jesse Geist. "You wake up, can't breathe -- nose is running."

MAPS: Wildfires burning across California

Geist had to leave his home in Nice and is staying in a motor home parked on the side of Highway 20, where he's taking care of his mom Maggie, who is disabled. All they want to do is go back home.

"We're doing what we can do," said Maggie.

"I still got 75 gallons of fuel. For now, just chill," Geist added.

KRCR, a local Redding station, is holding a fundraiser for Carr Fire survivors and victims. Visit this page for more information.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Complex Firewildfireevacuationcal firefirefightersCarr FireNorthern CaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
North Bay volunteers send tons of supplies to California fire victims
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
More wildfire
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News