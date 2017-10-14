New mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley, Santa Rosa



7th St East from E Napa St to Denmark St.

North side of Denmark St from 7th St E to Napa Rd.

8th St E north of Denmark St.

E MacArthur St east of 7th St E

Quail Run Way, Hamblin Rd

#breaking Homes burning on Castle Rd. In Sonoma Valley. Mandatory Evacs. Issued. pic.twitter.com/ekC0IbG6IP — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) October 14, 2017

Mandatory evacuations are in place for locations in Sonoma Valley and the Santa Rosa area as of 4:30 a.m. today, the City of Santa Rosa announced.In Santa Rosa, all areas and roads north and south off of Highway 12 between Adobe Canyon Road and Calistoga Road are under mandatory evacuation.In Sonoma Valley, officials are telling residents to leave the following locations immediately:At least 400 homes in Sonoma Valley are affected by these new mandatory evacuations. The wind in the area was blowing very hard early Saturday morning, creating a firestorm. The fire came down near homes on Castle Road. Several properties on the road were engulfed in flames.The wildfire is burning near the Sonoma Town Square, and firefighters are at the scene working to keep the fire from spreading any farther.Firefighters were in driveways to keep other homes from being destroyed.