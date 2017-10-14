NORTH BAY FIRES

New mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley, Santa Rosa

EMBED </>More Videos

Raging wildfires burning in the North Bay triggered new mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley, and officials are telling residents to leave immediately. (KGO)

by Cornell Barnard
SONOMA VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Mandatory evacuations are in place for locations in Sonoma Valley and the Santa Rosa area as of 4:30 a.m. today, the City of Santa Rosa announced.

In Santa Rosa, all areas and roads north and south off of Highway 12 between Adobe Canyon Road and Calistoga Road are under mandatory evacuation.

LIST: Current North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelter locations

In Sonoma Valley, officials are telling residents to leave the following locations immediately:


  1. 7th St East from E Napa St to Denmark St.

  2. North side of Denmark St from 7th St E to Napa Rd.

  3. 8th St E north of Denmark St.

  4. E MacArthur St east of 7th St E

  5. Quail Run Way, Hamblin Rd




At least 400 homes in Sonoma Valley are affected by these new mandatory evacuations. The wind in the area was blowing very hard early Saturday morning, creating a firestorm. The fire came down near homes on Castle Road. Several properties on the road were engulfed in flames.

The wildfire is burning near the Sonoma Town Square, and firefighters are at the scene working to keep the fire from spreading any farther.

Firefighters were in driveways to keep other homes from being destroyed.

Click on the video player above to watch Cornell Barnard's full report. Click here to follow him on Twitter for the latest updates.

Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Bay City News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay Firesevacuationred crosscal firefireSonomaNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
VIDEOS: Fast-moving wildfires overwhelm various locations in North Bay
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
NORTH BAY FIRES
North Bay Wildfires Day 7: Wind-fueled flames force new evacuations
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
VIDEO: 76-year-old fire chief fights to save son's home after his burnt down
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
North Bay Wildfires Day 7: Wind-fueled flames force new evacuations
VICTIMS IDENTIFIED: 14 year old among 36 dead in North Bay fires
ABC7 News weather forecast: Gusty winds increasing this morning
Varenna Oakmont Senior Living resident describes harrowing facility evacuation
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Interactive map allows Santa Rosa residents to view burned homes
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
Show More
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More News
Top Video
Firefighters continue brave effort to contain Calistoga wildfire
Sonoma officials hold town hall to discuss strenuous firefight in North Bay
Winemakers fight to salvage Sonoma County grape harvest
Napa Valley seniors grateful for help during fires
More Video