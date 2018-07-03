New video shows dramatic LAPD chase, officer-involved shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Dramatic LAPD video shows a wild car-to-car shootout during a chase in Highland Park. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Dramatic dashcam and bodycam video just released by the Los Angeles Police Department show a wild car-to-car shootout during a chase in Highland Park.

It happened around midnight on May 21 as LAPD officers chased a stolen car.

Police say the video shows one suspect firing a shotgun out the passenger window of the car.

The police officer in the passenger seat of the cruiser returned fire.

The pursuit ended when the police cruiser lost control and crashed.

Both officers were OK.

Police say the suspects bailed out of the Honda, and both were caught by officers.

Officers say they found a shotgun in nearby bushes and multiple shells.

Both men are documented gang members with prior convictions and are now facing multiple charges.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingpolice chasebody camerasdashcam videolapdLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Cannabis products popular for pet firework anxiety in the Bay Area
Father of Oakland Ghost Ship fire victim not satisfied with plea deal
Ghost Ship Fire victim's family heartbroken over plea deal
City of San Jose: Family tree house built too high, violates city code
San Jose braces for illegal fireworks
Dumbarton Bridge reopens after overturned trailer cleared
Oakland Ghost Ship fire defendants reach plea deal, will avoid trial
Show More
Here's how to make your own air conditioner for $8
Price surge for HIV drug pushing it out of reach for many
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Local laws don't apply inside San Francisco's Presidio
New citizens sworn in on Alameda's USS Hornet
More News