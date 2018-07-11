Rescued Thai soccer players celebrate from hospital beds in newly released video

EMBED </>More Videos

With surgical masks over their faces, a group of five of the rescued boys in the same hospital room expressed their joy for the camera.

Newly released video shows what it's like inside the hospital for members of the Thailand soccer team after they were trapped in a cave for weeks.

In the video, released by the hospital, five of the boys and hospital staff, all wearing surgical masks, can be seen interacting with each other and celebrating for the camera.

The boys are all being monitored for infections and other health concerns after rescue operations concluded on Tuesday with the successful extraction of all 12 boys and their coach.

"Everyone is strong in mind and heart," Chaiwetch Thanapaisal, director of Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, said during a news conference on Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Thailand cave rescue

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldyouth soccerfloodingrescuesoccerwater rescue
Top Stories
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in East Oakland
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Burglar gets trapped in escape room, calls 911
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
Show More
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
Santa Rosa wildfire victims take on utilities, state legislature
More News