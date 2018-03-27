BMW

New York man sues BMW after car's self-closing door severs thumb

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ Burkett reports on the bone-crushing incident involving a Long Island man and his BMW.

N.J. Burkett
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. --
A software engineer on Long Island is without a thumb after the self-closing doors on his $70,000 BMW chopped it off, and now, he's taking the automaker to court.

Godwin Boateng says the pain was unbearable. His right thumb was completely severed and bleeding profusely after it was crushed in the door of his X5 SUV with doors that latch automatically.

"I can't describe it," Boateng said. "It was excruciating. It was painful."

It happened as Godwin was getting out of the car on a busy road, where he got squeezed against the door. It automatically closed on his thumb.

"The thumb got inside, and all of a sudden it just snapped, it snapped closed," he said. "I was just hysterical, screaming.I didn't know what to do."

Surgeons were unable to reattach the tip of his thumb.


"He can't even button his shirt," attorney Avi Cohen said. "He can't hold plate. He can't hold a cup normally. They had to shear the bone off. His nerves and tendons are damaged. The pain will never go away."

Cohen says that since at least 2002, the X5 and other models were equipped with electric motors that pull the doors closed at the last quarter inch with tremendous force.

There are no sensors to prevent it, unlike the power windows of on the same vehicle.

"There should have been some sort of mechanism to prevent somebody from having to lose a finger," Cohen said. "It's like a guillotine. That's what it does. Once it operates, it has a mind of its own."

Cohen has filed a lawsuit against BMW on Boateng's behalf.
"It has to be out there," Boateng said. "People need to know this can happen. It happened to me, and people need to be careful."

Jay Hanson, an executive customer assistance manager for BMW, told Boateng in writing that there was no malfunction in the vehicle and that the automaker would not accept responsibility for the incident.

Hanson did not return our phone call on Monday afternoon.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
amputeeBMWlawsuitconsumerconsumer concernsu.s. & worldsurgeryNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BMW
Bill Haas injured, Luke Wilson unhurt in fatal multi-car crash in Pacific Palisades
Experts struggle to find cause of non-crash car fires
Suspect identified in San Francisco BMW dealership burglary
Brazen thief steals BMW from San Francisco dealership
More BMW
Top Stories
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
Fatal officer-involved shooting investigation of unarmed man Stephon Clark underway
Protesters rally against Urban Shield funding in Alameda County
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
NVIDIA suspending self-driving tests across the globe
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
Water park co-owner arrested on charges of murder, child endangerment
Show More
Video shows restaurant worker spitting in customer's food amid argument
Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets
President Donald Trump benefiting from economic policies
Possible grave site found in search for missing LA actress
Dog owners warned about treats making pets sick
More News
Top Video
1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Concord
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
Water park co-owner arrested on charges of murder, child endangerment
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
More Video