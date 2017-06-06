A judge has set bail for the man accused of killing an Australian tourist in San Francisco at $100,000.Matthew Bate was headed to his hotel Friday after celebrating the warriors' win when he got into an argument with David Murillo.The argument escalated into a fight and that's when Bate's family says Murillo sucker-punched 33 year old Bate who fell, hit his head and later died.Murillo is from Southern California, appeared in court on Tuesday and is facing involuntary manslaughter, assault, and battery charges.