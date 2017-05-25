NEWS

2nd noose in 2 weeks found at Port of Oakland, investigation snarls traffic

The union's secretary-treasurer explained that one of his members found a hangman's noose inside a truck on the terminal, and workers walked off the job -- citing health an safety issues. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Traffic backed up at the Port of Oakland during the evening commute Thursday and temporarily stopped.

A few trucks were rolling along, but many sat in lines, not moving at all.

The union's secretary-treasurer explained that one of his members found a hangman's noose inside a truck on the terminal.

It's the second noose found in two weeks. The first was found tied to a fence at the same terminal, and six months ago -- racist graffiti was found spray painted on a piece of equipment.

