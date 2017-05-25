Traffic backed up at the Port of Oakland during the evening commute Thursday and temporarily stopped.A few trucks were rolling along, but many sat in lines, not moving at all.The union's secretary-treasurer explained that one of his members found a hangman's noose inside a truck on the terminal.It's the second noose found in two weeks. The first was found tied to a fence at the same terminal, and six months ago -- racist graffiti was found spray painted on a piece of equipment.Watch the video in the player above for the full story.