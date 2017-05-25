OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Traffic backed up at the Port of Oakland during the evening commute Thursday and temporarily stopped.
A few trucks were rolling along, but many sat in lines, not moving at all.
The union's secretary-treasurer explained that one of his members found a hangman's noose inside a truck on the terminal.
It's the second noose found in two weeks. The first was found tied to a fence at the same terminal, and six months ago -- racist graffiti was found spray painted on a piece of equipment.
