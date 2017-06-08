1 fatally shot, 1 critically injured outside Sunnyvale strip mall

Sunnyvale police are investigating after a person was fatally shot and another critically injured outside a strip mall early Thursday morning.Police said the shooting happened outside a bar at the Fair Oaks Plaza strip mall on East Duane Avenue at 2 a.m.When officers arrived, they found a man shot dead in the parking lot near a white SUV.Another victim was found not far away, and officials said he's hospitalized in critical condition, but is expected to survive.Police believe it may have all started with some sort of fight. "Obviously there was some kind of altercation occurred in the parking lot between these two victims and other parties. How many there were, we don't know right now," Sunnyvale Police Department Capt. Shawn Ahern said.Investigators are checking with businesses at the strip mall to see if there is surveillance video that can help them with their case.