1 injured in plane crash near Buchanan Field Airport

@bbehle @abc7newsbayarea It wasn't smoking or anything. Heading toward the airport but landed at the stop light on solano — . (@GrizzlyMayne) May 26, 2017

One person was injured in a plane crash near the Buchanan Field Airport in Contra Costa County Friday afternoon.FAA officials said the single-engine Glastar was returning to Concord due to a mechanical problem and landed short of the runway outside the airport. The plane was registered to Snagwood Corporation out of Brentwood.It is unknown how many people were on board the small plane before it crashed in the area of Solano Way and Marsh Drive.One person injured in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital.FAA and NTSB officials are working to investigate the cause of the crash.A witness took to Twitter saying the plane was heading to the airport, but landed at a stop light in the area.