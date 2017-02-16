1 rescued from fire at San Francisco apartment building

A firefighter was injured and a fire victim rescued Thursday afternoon in a one-alarm fire in San Francisco's Silver Terrace neighborhood, fire officials said.The fire was reported by fire officials on Twitter at 1:24 p.m. in a three-story residential building at 132 Apollo St.A firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital. They are expected to be OK, according to fire officials.The fire was contained at 2:12 p.m. but not before burning all three floors of the building. Eleven residents have been displaced, including four children.American Red Cross personnel are on their way to help the displaced residents. The cause is under investigation, fire officials said.