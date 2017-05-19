NEWS

1-year-old boy abducted by father in San Francisco found safe

Police issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old boy named Makai Bangoura who was last seen in San Francisco. The suspect was seen driving a 2000 tan Toyota Corolla with California license plate 5SEY238. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The CHP confirms that the boy awas found safe Friday evening.

The alleged abductor of a 21-month-old child may have been driving with the child this evening to Southern California on Interstate Highway 5, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said.

Jason Lam was sought in the alleged abduction of Makai Bangoura who was missing since 3 p.m. Thursday in San Francisco.

Photos of Lam were released Friday afternoon following an Amber Alert issued at about 2:10 p.m. today by the California Highway Patrol.

The photos were taken sometime Thursday in a store in Menlo Park.

Lam is described as a 30-year-old Asian man, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Makai is described as a multi-ethnic boy, 3 feet tall with brown hair, the District Attorney's Office said.

Relatives of Lam allege he recently experienced mental breakdowns, according to officials with the district attorney's office.

The two may be in a tan 2000 Toyota Corolla with the California license plate No. 5SEY238.

The alert was canceled Friday evening.

This is an image of the car CHP believes is involved in a Amber Alert.

Police issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old boy named Makai Bangoura who was last seen in San Francisco.

(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
