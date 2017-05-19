1-year-old boy in SF Amber Alert found safe with father in SoCal

SAN FRANCISCO --The CHP confirms that 21-month-old Makai Bangoura was found safe Friday evening with his father Jason Lam in Southern California.
The alleged abductor of a 21-month-old child may have been driving with the child this evening to Southern California on Interstate Highway 5, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said.
Victim in AMBER Alert is 1 y.o. blk male, 3 feet tall,40 pds. Brown hair/eyes. Suspect: Jason Lam, 30 y.o. Asian male. If seen, call 911.— CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) May 19, 2017
Jason Lam was sought in the alleged abduction of Makai Bangoura who was missing since 3 p.m. Thursday in San Francisco.
Photos of Lam were released Friday afternoon following an Amber Alert issued at about 2:10 p.m. today by the California Highway Patrol.
The photos were taken sometime Thursday in a store in Menlo Park.
#AMBERALERT: Signs up for boy taken in #SF. Look for tan Toyota Corolla with CA plate 5SEY238. Details: https://t.co/8ydWCbUkvT #abc7now pic.twitter.com/rz22WS8pdE— Kimberlee Sakamoto (@KimmieSakamoto) May 19, 2017
Relatives of Lam allege he recently experienced mental breakdowns, according to officials with the district attorney's office.
The alert was canceled Friday evening.