1-year-old boy in SF Amber Alert found safe with father in SoCal

Police issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old boy named Makai Bangoura who was last seen in San Francisco. The suspect was seen driving a 2000 tan Toyota Corolla with California license plate 5SEY238. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The CHP confirms that 21-month-old Makai Bangoura was found safe Friday evening with his father Jason Lam in Southern California.

The alleged abductor of a 21-month-old child may have been driving with the child this evening to Southern California on Interstate Highway 5, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said.

Jason Lam was sought in the alleged abduction of Makai Bangoura who was missing since 3 p.m. Thursday in San Francisco.

Photos of Lam were released Friday afternoon following an Amber Alert issued at about 2:10 p.m. today by the California Highway Patrol.

The photos were taken sometime Thursday in a store in Menlo Park.

Relatives of Lam allege he recently experienced mental breakdowns, according to officials with the district attorney's office.

The alert was canceled Friday evening.

This is an image of the car CHP believes is involved in a Amber Alert.

Police issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old boy named Makai Bangoura who was last seen in San Francisco.

