PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

More than 1,000 new U.S. citizens pledge allegiance in Oakland ceremony

The flag of the United States of America is seen in this undated image. (Wikimedia Commons/Jnn13)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
More than 1,000 new U.S. citizens pledged their allegiance at a ceremony at Oakland's Paramount Theatre Wednesday morning, including immigrants from some of the countries whose citizens were banned from traveling to the U.S. under executive order from President Donald Trump.

The immigrants who took the oath represented 88 countries from around the world, largely from Mexico, the Philippines and China. But many also hailed from elsewhere in Asia, Central and South America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including immigrants from the seven countries whose citizens were blocked by Trump's order: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Despite the celebratory atmosphere as the enthusiastic new citizens sang along with the national anthem, Trump's election and the hostile attitude toward immigrants from his administration loomed over the ceremony.

Siegmund Damazyn, who immigrated from Germany 56 years ago when he was 6 years old, finally decided to become a citizen largely out of frustration over November's election and wanting to vote in future elections.

He posted photos on his Facebook page of himself as a child coming over as he celebrated the anniversary of his arrival and prepared to take his oath.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, himself the child of immigrants, implored the crowd to exercise their new right to vote in an address at the ceremony.

Padilla recounted how his parents immigrated from Mexico and his father worked as a cook and his mother cleaning houses to raise himself and his brother and sister. His brother now works in the Los Angeles city government and his sister works for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

He remembered fondly helping his father with flash cards to study for his citizenship exam, memorizing the names of presidents and why there were 13 stars on the original U.S. flag.

"If anyone tells you differently, tell them the American dream is alive," Padilla said, adding that sometimes the country gives a harsh reminder that the dream must be fought for.

The new citizens were jubilant as the exited the theater and lined up to register to vote and receive a passport. Many snapped photos in a light rain, smiling and hugging their families.
Related Topics:
newscitizenshipimmigrationimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpmuslimsiraqsyriarefugeesyemen
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
'Top Chef' alum: Immigrants made America great
FBI investigating violent U.C. Berkeley protest
Elizabeth Warren rebuked for quoting Coretta Scott King on Senate floor
Attorneys deliberate over Trump travel ban
More President Donald Trump
NEWS
5 Key Moments From the Appeals Court Hearing on Trump's Travel Ban
Teen with Down syndrome is college bound
What's Next for the Dakota Access Pipeline?
5 Injured in High-Wire Accident at Florida Circus
More News
Top Stories
9th Circuit won't issue decision today regarding Travel Ban
Lanes blocked on 580 in Livermore to repair pothole, delays through 3PM
Caltrans working to clear mudslide on Highway 17
Elizabeth Warren rebuked for quoting Coretta Scott King on Senate floor
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Dog food recalled after euthanasia drug detected
FBI investigating violent U.C. Berkeley protest
Show More
Lady Gaga tells critics 'I'm proud of my body'
5 Key Moments From the Appeals Court Hearing on Trump's Travel Ban
Bicyclist killed in crash near North Berkeley BART
San Mateo PG&E rate hikes sparks investigation
What's Next for the Dakota Access Pipeline?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
PHOTOS: Protests erupt at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos event
More Photos