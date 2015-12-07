The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained



Number 1 means a light storm with 1/2 an inch of rain or less and likely lasting a few hours or less.

Number 2 is a moderate storm with 1/2 an inch to one inch of rain forecast and could include scattered power outages.

Number 3 is a strong storm with one to two inches or rain and could include widespread hazardous roads, minor flooding, and numerous power outages.

Number 4 is a major storm with two to three inches of rain, moderate flooding, widespread mudslides, and widespread power outages all likely.

Number 5 is a severe storm. That means three inches or more of rain and could include extreme flooding, roads impassable, and power outages for several days.

The ABC7 weather team is ready to help you prepare for every storm with our Storm Impact Scale.Take a look at the chart above -- we will give each storm a number with 1 being the lightest type of storm and 5 being the most severe. This way you'll know what to expect.