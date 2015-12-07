The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The ABC7 weather team is ready to help you prepare for every storm with our Storm Impact Scale.

Take a look at the chart above -- we will give each storm a number with 1 being the lightest type of storm and 5 being the most severe. This way you'll know what to expect.

  • Number 1 means a light storm with 1/2 an inch of rain or less and likely lasting a few hours or less.
  • Number 2 is a moderate storm with 1/2 an inch to one inch of rain forecast and could include scattered power outages.
  • Number 3 is a strong storm with one to two inches or rain and could include widespread hazardous roads, minor flooding, and numerous power outages.
  • Number 4 is a major storm with two to three inches of rain, moderate flooding, widespread mudslides, and widespread power outages all likely.
  • Number 5 is a severe storm. That means three inches or more of rain and could include extreme flooding, roads impassable, and power outages for several days.

