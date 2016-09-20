  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
MILLENNIUM TOWER

San Francisco city attorney subpoenas Millennium Tower developer over disclosures

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
City Attorney Dennis Herrera has formally subpoenaed Millennium Partners as part of his office's investigation into whether the developer complied with state law by disclosing known structural sinking issues to purchasers of more than 400 residential units in the Millennium Tower.

RELATED: SF skyscrapers to be examined following millennium tower tilting

The exclusive residential Millennium Tower sits at the corner of Mission and Fremont streets in San Francisco. The 58-story building is sinking and titling. The foundation of the tower is supported by piles deep into dense sand but not into bedrock like many other buildings here. It turns out, some of the city's best known skyscrapers are also built the same way including the Embarcardero Center, the SF MOMA and the Marriott and 101 California.

WATCH VIDEO: Luxury skyscraper Millennium Tower sinking in downtown SF

The Millennium's Homeowners Association has launched its own investigation. ABC7 News has learned they've hired consultants, who'll begin seismic testing and sample drilling on their building September 26.

Now the residential tower is sinking 16 inches and perhaps more concerning, its tilting almost two inches.

Click here to read the subpoena.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about the Millennium Tower in San Francisco.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestatedennis herrerarental propertyrentershousingconstructionlawsuitinvestigationsan francisco board of supervisorsunstable buildingmillennium towerSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF skyscrapers to be examined following Millennium Tower tilting
'Developer knew about Millennium Tower sinking'
Residents meet to discuss sinking of Millennium Tower
Luxury skyscraper Millennium Tower sinking in downtown SF
MILLENNIUM TOWER
$5.6M Millennium Tower condo for sale: Its visual and financial vertigo
TIMELINE: Issues with SF's tilting, sinking Millennium Tower
Hearings over sinking of San Francisco's Millennium Tower begin
SF supe calls emergency meeting to discuss Millenium Tower
Legal battle over Millennium Tower rages on in San Francisco
More millennium tower
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos