Engineers investigating soil to determine why San Francisco tower is sinking

HOA engineer is same one who said earlier Millennium Tower could sink as much as 24 to 30 inches based on test samples collected by others. pic.twitter.com/Bieuknu75Y — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) September 26, 2016

HOA of Millennium Towers begins soil and structural testing on tilt and sinking of skyscraper. pic.twitter.com/kG9cdT4G4R — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) September 26, 2016

HOA engineer is same one who said earlier Millennium Tower could sink as much as 24 to 30 inches based on test samples collected by others. pic.twitter.com/Bieuknu75Y — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) September 26, 2016

Engineers are digging into the soil to find out why San Francisco's Millennium Tower is sinking.The first of three holes will be bored into the bedrock and equipment will then be lowered into the holes to measure movement.Engineers hope data will then show why the 58-story tower has sunk 16 inches and tilted two inches since it was completed in 2009.Experts only expected it to settle four to six inches in all.The data collected by the soil engineers could ultimately determine who's to blame and who could possibly be forced to pay millions to solve the problem.The testing is expected to take a month and then we may get some conclusions in five to six months.