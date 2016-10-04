  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
MILLENNIUM TOWER

Reports says tilting Millennium Tower in San Francisco can withstand earthquake

EMBED </>More Videos

The developers, Millennium partners, released a report Tuesday claiming the tower is seismically safe despite the foundation settling. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Millennium Tower in San Francisco may be leaning slightly, but a report says it is structurally stable and will be able to withstand a large earthquake.

Concern over the integrity of the South of Market residential tower was raised this summer when it was revealed the building's foundation was settling.

RELATED: SF Supervisor says developer knew Millennium tower was sinking before selling units

One homeowner says the report actually causes more concerns for him. He points to concerns about a stressed and cracked foundation.

"I think a lot of people are losing sleep over it, and I certainly am one of them," said homeowner Jerry Dodson.

The developers, Millennium Partners, released a report Tuesday claiming the tower is seismically safe despite the foundation settling.

"The building is safe. It's seismically sound, its structural integrity has not been compromised and that's a good thing," said PJ Johnston of Millennium Partners.

The developer blames construction of the Transbay Terminal and the removal of groundwater.

"They have dropped the water table by more than 20 feet at this point," Johnston said.

RELATED: SF skyscrapers to be examined following millennium tower tilting

"They shouldn't be putting the safety of homeowners in peril while they have the squabble between the two of them over who's responsible," Dodson said. "I think it raises serious concerns because it talks about possible cracking of the foundation and impending failure of it."

The Transbay Joint Powers Authority says tower settling happened before their construction, saying "it is therefore clear that the Tower's extreme weight, combined with its inadequate foundation, is the sole cause of the excessive settlement and tilt."

The tower's foundation does not go into the bedrock. The city is now asking the developer for solutions to stabilize the building.

Click here to read the subpoena.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about the Millennium Tower in San Francisco.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestatedennis herrerahousingconstructionlawsuitinvestigationsan francisco board of supervisorsunstable buildinghomeownersmillennium towerSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF skyscrapers to be examined following Millennium Tower tilting
'Developer knew about Millennium Tower sinking'
Residents meet to discuss sinking of Millennium Tower
Luxury skyscraper Millennium Tower sinking in downtown SF
MILLENNIUM TOWER
$5.6M Millennium Tower condo for sale: Its visual and financial vertigo
TIMELINE: Issues with SF's tilting, sinking Millennium Tower
Hearings over sinking of San Francisco's Millennium Tower begin
SF supe calls emergency meeting to discuss Millenium Tower
Legal battle over Millennium Tower rages on in San Francisco
More millennium tower
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video