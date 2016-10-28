  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
San Francisco impliments new rule following sinking of Millennium Tower

There is revelation now about a planned high-rise just hundreds of feet away from the troubled Millennium Tower, which was scrubbed because it too was sinking unexpectedly.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There is a new revelation about a planned high-rise just hundreds of feet away from the troubled Millennium Tower, which was scrubbed because it too was sinking unexpectedly.

A second hearing by San Francisco supervisors on the settlement problems of the Millennium Tower on Friday focused on whether developer's Millennium partners concealed information about the tilting and sinking from those who bought the luxury condos.

The 45-story high-rise on 301 Mission Street in San Francisco is sinking 16-inches and tilting several inches to the northwest.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin's other target is the City's Department of Building Inspections. Did the city agency know about the unexpected settling, and if so, when did it know and what did the agency do about it?
Peskin said he had learned that a planned high-rise just hundreds of feet away at 80 Natoma was scrapped by city inspectors in 2004 when they learned had similar settling problems.

A credible geotechnical engineer expressed the opinion that the building could settle at an alarming and unexpected nine to eleven inches. The building was considered too dangerous to build. Peskin says, not so Millinneum Tower.
"Everyone knew that 301 Mission was suffering from all the same geotechnical problems that 80 Natoma was suffering from," said Peskin.

Then, there was this revelation: "Interestingly, some of the geotechnical engineers used in that project were the same geotechnical engineers used here," said Peskin.

Building inspection officials announced one important change in protocol. No longer will consultants hired by developers be part of the peer review of new buildings.

The entire panel will consist of consultants hired by the city.

real estate dennis herrera housing construction lawsuit investigation san francisco board of supervisors unstable building homeowners millennium tower San Francisco
