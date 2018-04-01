EDUCATION

Albany High School meeting on racist Instagram page canceled

There's anger and disappointment in the East Bay after parents at Albany High School learned a meeting about a racially fueled Instagram page was canceled Saturday. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
ALBANY, Calif. (KGO) --
There's anger and disappointment in the East Bay after parents at Albany High School learned a meeting about a racially fueled Instagram page was canceled Saturday.

That meeting was a chance for parents whose kids were targeted to talk with parents of the students responsible for posting the offensive pictures.

RELATED: Racist Instagram page prompts protest, disgust at Albany High School

"We looked forward to this meeting to be the adult examples our children need to see," parent Lerond Mallard said.

Those parents were discouraged by the canceled meeting. BRIAN DOSS / PARENT "for parents to say, you know what, we're willing to try to figure this thing out, and then not to show up - terrible," parent Brian Doss said.

Those parents got an email from the principal last night that the meeting was canceled, but no explanation was given. Many showed up today with hopes it would still happen.

"They posted a pic of her with a noose around her neck," said Tonye Don Pedro, whose sister was victimized by the page. "She shouldn't have to be dealing with this at 16. She should be thinking about prom dresses, not nooses on Instagram."

"I've been coaching here for 10 years. To have this happen to the girls is unforgivable," Girls Basketball Coach Ray Newsome said.

The students responsible for the account were suspended, but some want stricter punishment.

A unity rally was held Friday which was organized by the Black Student Union, but parents still want to hear from those responsible. "Let's heal. The only way we can do it is to talk," parent Tim Glasper said.

The meeting may be rescheduled for a later date, but so far there has been no response from school district officials.
