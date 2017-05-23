2-alarm fire damages several businesses in Sunnyvale

#Breaking- Several businesses damaged in huge fire on Lakeside Drive in Sunnyvale. Firefighters able to knock down flames. pic.twitter.com/C2FXq8V6De — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 23, 2017

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire that has damaged several businesses in Sunnyvale on the 500 block of Lakeside Drive.Firefighters battled the blaze from a ladder truck and also from the ground. They had the flames knocked down at around 4:30 a.m. to 4:35 a.m.The businesses impacted include Teanado -- a place that makes bubble tea and food, A Touch of Silk Hair and Nail Salon, Sal's Airport and Limousine Service, and PC Care -- a computer repair store.Firefighters have to make sure all the hot spots are out before they'll move on. Lakeside Drive is blocked off for now.