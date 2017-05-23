NEWS

2-alarm fire damages several businesses in Sunnyvale

Structure fire in Sunnyvale, California, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire that has damaged several businesses in Sunnyvale on the 500 block of Lakeside Drive.

Firefighters battled the blaze from a ladder truck and also from the ground. They had the flames knocked down at around 4:30 a.m. to 4:35 a.m.

The businesses impacted include Teanado -- a place that makes bubble tea and food, A Touch of Silk Hair and Nail Salon, Sal's Airport and Limousine Service, and PC Care -- a computer repair store.

Firefighters have to make sure all the hot spots are out before they'll move on. Lakeside Drive is blocked off for now.
Related Topics:
newsbuilding firefireSunnyvale
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
ISIS claims responsibility for bombing that killed 22 at Manchester concert
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manchester attack
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
What we know about deadly bombing in Manchester
More News
Top Stories
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manchester attack
How do you decide which kind of wine to buy?
Trump meets with Abbas in Bethlehem, says 'truly hopeful' for peace deal
Dub Nation celebrates as Warriors head to Finals again
BART accused of spying on passengers with new app
Warriors sweep Spurs, head to NBA Finals for 3rd year in a row
Death toll climbs to 22 in Ariana Grande UK concert bombing
Show More
Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested at SF's Ferry Building
'Everyone was just screaming': Chaos at Ariana Grande concert
Parents upset over proposed school near Dublin jail
Safe injection sites could be coming to SF
Man dies after contracting botulism from NorCal gas station food
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
More Photos