NEWS

2 arrested after allegedly parachuting off Hilton in San Francisco

EMBED </>More News Videos

Three people parachuted off the top of a Hilton in San Francisco overnight, police said. They landed safely, but now, they're under arrest. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Three people parachuted off the top of a Hilton Hotel in San Francisco overnight, police said. They landed safely, but now two of them are under arrest. Police said the jumpers landed in the 300 block of Ellis Street, which runs on the other side of the hotel.

Officers said the people involved triggered a security alarm on the roof. Two men have been arrested on trespassing charges. Security officers said they saw two men and a woman on surveillance video; police are still searching for the woman.

Officers said the two men are in their mid-20s and one has a local address, the other has an out of state address.
Related Topics:
newsSFPDcrimeskydiverSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Ex-governor defends Obamacare in response to Trump's speech
ANALYSIS: President Trump brings new tone to old promises
Fact-checking President Trump's congressional address
Emanuel slams Trump over Chicago crime comments
More News
Top Stories
Brother of SoCal plane crash victim: 'I realize exactly what I'm losing'
Bay Area Democrats respond to Trump's joint address
Twin Peaks tavern in Castro District celebrated for gay rights history
Apartment red-tagged where Berkeley couple, 2 cats died
Trump pitches unity to Congress amid turbulent start to presidency
Fact-checking President Trump's congressional address
Witnesses describe moments before fatal Riverside plane crash
Show More
FULL TEXT: Trump's joint address to Congress
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
SF, Mexican lawmakers vow to protect undocumented community
SJ nightclub owner speaks out on stabbing death of beloved employee
Moraga residents seek answers from EBMUD over landslide damages
More News
Top Video
Brother of SoCal plane crash victim: 'I realize exactly what I'm losing'
Twin Peaks tavern in Castro District celebrated for gay rights history
Apartment red-tagged where Berkeley couple, 2 cats died
Bay Area Democrats respond to Trump's joint address
More Video