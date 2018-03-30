2 coalition personnel killed by IED in Syria

RYM MOMTAZ
At least two coalition personnel died and five were wounded by an improvised explosive device in Syria on Thursday night.

The wounded received immediate care and were evacuated for additional treatment, according to a CentCom/Operation Inherent Resolve statement.

The names of those killed will be released "at the discretion of the pertinent national authorities," the statement said.

Additional details are being withheld pending further investigation.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
