2 Dallas police officers shot and critically wounded, authorities say

JULIA JACOBO
Two Dallas Police officers have been shot and critically wounded, the Dallas Police Department wrote on Twitter.

The shooting occurred at a Home Depot in North Dallas, according to the ATF, which is responding to the scene.

A civilian was also shot, and his or her condition is unknown at this time, police said.

The shooting suspect may be in custody, according a U.S. Marshal on the scene. Police were actively searching for the shooting suspect in a nearby wooded area.

The police department asked for prayers for the officers and their families.

Further details were not immediately available.

In 2016, five Dallas law enforcement officers were shot and killed and seven more injured after they were ambushed by 25-year-old former Army reservist Micah Xavier Johnson. Johnson later died in a standoff with police.

Former Dallas Police Chief and ABC News contributor David Brown said the most recent shooting on two Dallas police officers is "too much to bear for one department in such a short time frame."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Thousands of women gather for Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference in SF
PHOTOS: ABC7 at PBWC in San Francisco 2018
Livermore police standoff ends with home invasion suspect in custody
250 evacuated, 2 injured in 3-alarm Concord fire
Game 5 between Warriors and Spurs tonight at Oracle Arena
SF officials see reduction in break-ins at Sutter-Stockton garage
Special program targets vets for AI, drone jobs
Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on Michigan freeway
Show More
Rapper Meek Mill to be released from prison
Person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Petaluma
VIDEO: Farm welcomes dozens of baby goats
EXCLUSIVE: Allegations of witness tampering in Hillsborough murder case
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
More News