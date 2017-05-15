NEWS

2 hospitalized after shooting on I-880 in Hayward

Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on I-880 in Hayward. (KGO-TV)

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on I-880 in Hayward.

Police say the two people shot inside a grey Toyota Tacoma as they were exiting on Winton Avenue.

The CHP says the truck was travelling southbound on I-880 around 9 p.m. and was taking the Winton off-ramp, when another vehicle pulled up to it on the driver's side and someone opened fire. Two of the three occupants were shot.

They were taken to the hospital and are stable with non-life threatening injuries. Police aren't sure what led up to the shooting. They say no witnesses have come forward at this time and they don't have a description of the suspect's vehicle.

If someone saw something last night, the CHP is asking for you to give them a call.



