NEWS

2 killed, 6 hurt in Alameda rollover crash

A truck is seen in Alameda, Calif. after a fatal crash on Monday, May 29, 2017. (KGO-TV)

Two people are dead and six are injured after a rollover crash in the city of Alameda Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a rollover crash in the area of Park Street and Lincoln Avenue and found a truck and a minivan involved in the crash.

An occupant of a full-size truck involved in the accident died at the scene, and another occupant of that truck was taken to Highland Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Five other occupants of the truck were transported to local hospitals with critical injuries. An occupant of the minivan was also treated for injuries.

Police had no estimate as to when the investigation would be finished. No further information was available.
Related Topics:
newscar crashtraffic fatalitiestraffic accidenttrafficcrashtruck crashAlameda
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Tiger kills zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park in England
Elderly couple fends off intruder during attack in San Jose
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Indian climber Anshu Jamsenpa sets Mount Everest summit record
More News
Top Stories
Hundreds gather in Milpitas for Memorial Day
Jupiter police say Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI
Elderly couple fends off intruder during attack in San Jose
Inspectors at Dublin water park after boy flew off slide
FULL LIST: Memorial Day events in Bay Area
Valor Games Far West in Alameda needs volunteers
President Trump speaks at Arlington National Cemetery
Show More
Memorial Day by the numbers
Firefighters control 2-alarm grass fire in Oakland
ABC7's Alexis Smith interviews 'The Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay
Man accidentally buys girlfriend bouquet of purple kale instead of flowers
Zookeeper killed in incident involving tiger in England
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
More Photos