2 killed, 6 hurt in Alameda rollover crash

Two people are dead and six are injured after a rollover crash in the city of Alameda Monday morning, according to police.Officers responded to a report of a rollover crash in the area of Park Street and Lincoln Avenue and found a truck and a minivan involved in the crash.An occupant of a full-size truck involved in the accident died at the scene, and another occupant of that truck was taken to Highland Hospital where he later died from his injuries.Five other occupants of the truck were transported to local hospitals with critical injuries. An occupant of the minivan was also treated for injuries.Police had no estimate as to when the investigation would be finished. No further information was available.