WATSONVILLE, Calif. --Two minors were hospitalized Sunday afternoon after fire crews rescued them from a lake near Watsonville, according to a Cal Fire dispatcher.
The incident was reported sometime around 1:30 p.m. at a lake near the corner of Holohan Road and East Lake Street, the dispatcher said.
The minors were successfully rescued and taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to fire officials with Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit.
Information about the condition of the juvenile victims was not immediately available.
