Two minors rescued from lake near Watsonville during storm

A map of Holley Lake in Watsonville is seen in this undated Google map image. (KGO-TV)

WATSONVILLE, Calif. --
Two minors were hospitalized Sunday afternoon after fire crews rescued them from a lake near Watsonville, according to a Cal Fire dispatcher.

The incident was reported sometime around 1:30 p.m. at a lake near the corner of Holohan Road and East Lake Street, the dispatcher said.

The minors were successfully rescued and taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to fire officials with Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit.

Information about the condition of the juvenile victims was not immediately available.

What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now.
