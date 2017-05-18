HATE CRIME

2 sentenced in hate crime attack on Richmond Sikh man

The Sikh man who was victimized in a hate crime attack in Richmond last year says he still considers the attackers his "brothers" despite what happened. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
The two men, Colton LeBlanc and Chase Little, were sentenced to three years in prison Thursday. They admitted to attacking Maan Singh Khalsa last September.

The two men, Colton LeBlanc and Chase Little, were sentenced to three years in prison Thursday. They admitted to attacking Maan Singh Khalsa last September.

Police say LeBlanc and Little punched Khalsa, knocked off his turban, and cut his hair.

Khalsa was also stabbed in the hand and doctors had to amputate his pinky.

"It's very tender to touch so even writing or typing, or anything like that -- it's very painful," Khalsa said.
"I have never seen Mr. Little or Mr. LeBlanc show any remorse," said Deputy District Attorney Simon O'Connell.

Khalsa says it may take the rest of his life to heal from the attack.

