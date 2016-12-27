NEW YEAR'S EVE

2017 Times Square ball delivered for New Year's Eve celebration in NYC
EMBED </>More News Videos

Andy Field has the details from Times Square. (Ap Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK --
Times Square in New York City took a step closer to ringing in 2017 on Tuesday, with the arrival of this year's New Year's Eve ball.

The ball is covered in more than 2,600 Waterford crystals.

This year's ball features a new crystal design called the Gift of Kindness, with 288 crystals cut into rosettes to symbolize unity, according to the Times Square Alliance.

The ball is a geodesic sphere, 12 feet in diameter, and weighs 11,875 pounds.

The tradition of dropping a ball to mark a moment dates back to the 19th century, but it didn't originate as a New Year's Eve custom. "Time balls" were once displayed in harbors and lowered daily to signal a certain time of day so that ships could precisely set the chronometers they used for navigation. The New Year's Eve tradition began in 1907 when a time ball was dropped as part of a public celebration hosted by The New York Times at its building in Times Square.

The Times Square ball has been redesigned a number of times over the decades. It was originally made of iron, wood and 25-watt lightbulbs. The ball that will drop Saturday night in the moments leading up to midnight is made from Waterford crystal triangles, illuminated by thousands of LED lights.

Last week, the NYPD, FBI and Homeland Security released a joint security bulletin ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.
Related Topics:
newstimes squarenew year's eveTimes SquareNew York City
Load Comments
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Ring in the new year by viewing comet 45P
Best cities to ring in 2016 for your wallet
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2016
32 new ways to wish friends and family 'Happy New Year'
More new year's eve
NEWS
Japanese prime minister visits Pearl Harbor
Carrie Fisher's Most Memorable Quotes
'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
Police warn against leaving boxes from expensive gifts on curb
Man fatally stabbed inside Hayward Target on Christmas Eve
More News
Top Stories
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Man fatally stabbed inside Hayward Target on Christmas Eve
Police investigating shooting at Pleasant Hill shopping center
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Police warn against leaving boxes from expensive gifts on curb
Mall brawls get dozens arrested across US
SFPD investigating after Uber driver says he was shot at
Show More
Mom walks 30 miles through snow to get help for family
Police Suspect Social Media in Mall Violence in at Least 9 States
Obama vs Trump: Dispute erupts over who would have won
Comedian Ricky Harris from 'Everybody Hates Chris' dies
#7Things to know before you go: Tuesday
More News
Top Video
Man fatally stabbed inside Hayward Target on Christmas Eve
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Mall brawls get dozens arrested across US
Mom walks 30 miles through snow to get help for family
More Video