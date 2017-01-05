22-month-old girl stable as police investigate Oakland shooting

A toddler appears to be surviving in an Oakland hospital after she was shot while sitting in a car with her mother at 65th and Outlook streets in East Oakland.Family drove in from across Oakland, Fresno and Sacramento to be there for Yari, who will turn two-years-old in February. Witnesses say Yari was strapped into her car seat in the back and her 7-year-old sister was buckled into the front seat alongside her mother when there was a hail of gunfire just after 12:00 p.m. at the corner of 66th and Outlook avenues."It was like four or five and then a pause, and then like another four," said neighbor Claire Stanley. "Right after the last gunshot I heard a car peeling away."Oakland police say they are still investigating what happened."We are trying to determine if the car was parked at the time of the shooting, or if it was moving," said Johanna Watson of the OPD.They're also looking into whether several cars fired on each other and if there is any connection to a homicide the day before."That's my child too that got shot, that little girl," said community activist Daryle Albums. "They're crying. I'm crying. I mean we're all in this together."Yari is hanging in there with a lot of support.