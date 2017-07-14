VIDEO: Often overlooked fire hazards around your home

Keep recycle bins away from your home

Cut back branches hanging within 10 feet of a chimney or stove pipe outlet

Clean your gutters on a regular basis and keep roof line clear of debris

Keep firewood at least 25 feet away from your home



Clear away dry brush and trim vegetation at 6 inches

It's also a good idea to convert your fireplace from wood burning to gas.

Devastating wildfires threaten California every year. While you may know how to prevent a fire from starting, you may be unaware of these often overlooked hazards around your home.Vince Crudele, a fire inspection supervisor in Oakland, shows us the conditions which could create a fire hazard. These simple steps, he says, can help protect your house from disaster:Most importantly, remember that you should be keeping your home free from these hazards all year long, not just in the summertime.