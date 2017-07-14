VIDEO: Often overlooked fire hazards around your home

Vince Crudele, a fire inspection supervisor in Oakland, shows us the conditions which could create a fire hazard. These simple steps, he says, can help protect your house from disaster:
- Keep recycle bins away from your home
- Cut back branches hanging within 10 feet of a chimney or stove pipe outlet
- Clean your gutters on a regular basis and keep roof line clear of debris
- Keep firewood at least 25 feet away from your home
- Clear away dry brush and trim vegetation at 6 inches
- It's also a good idea to convert your fireplace from wood burning to gas.
Most importantly, remember that you should be keeping your home free from these hazards all year long, not just in the summertime.