MILLENNIUM TOWER

Costly fix found for sinking Millennium Tower in San Francisco

The Millennium Tower in San Francisco is still sinking, but now experts say they may have a fix. (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Millennium Tower in San Francisco is still sinking, but now experts say they may have a fix.

According to sfgate.com a couple of engineering firms suggest drilling 50 to 100 new clusters of steel pipes from the building's basement down into bedrock to stabilize the building and prop it back upright.

Only issue is the price tag, it will cost between $100 and $150 million.

RELATED: Photos show SF Millennium Tower sinking from space

Residents would be able to stay during repairs.

The luxury high-rise has dropped 17-inches and tilted 14-inches since construction began in 2005.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about the Millennium Tower in San Francisco.
