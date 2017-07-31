New reports says SF's leaning Millennium Tower is earthquake safe

A new report says the infamous leaning Millennium Tower is earthquake safe, at least according to engineers commissioned by the City of San Francisco.But not all of the leaning tower's homeowners agree with the report, which is based on the findings of another report commissioned by the developer, Millennium Partners."The report is only a snapshot of today, and it doesn't really predict the future health and safety of the building or the people in it," said Jerry Dodson, a Millennium Tower unit owner. "I think it's superficial."Dodson bought his unit in 2008 and feels the report doesn't go far enough.The engineers point out the building has sunk 17 inches since construction started in 2006. Since 2010, it has continued to sink one inch per year, which the report points out is more than three times the anticipated amount of settlement over the life of the structure.The engineers also recommend continued monitoring of the Millennium Tower and reevaluation when the amount of expected long term settlement has been confirmed."No one buys a unit in this building with an unexpected sinking and tilting of it, it's crazy to do something like that," he said.But to some unit owners, the report brings relief."I think it's wonderful," said Howard Wayne, who has also owned his unit since 2008. He hopes the new information will encourage banks to change policy and allow potential buyers to get a mortgage."I think it's not worth anything if you can't get a loan against it," he said.Meanwhile, the developer told us it's focused on finding a fix. The developers believe construction at the adjacent Transbay Transit Center and Salesforce Tower contributed to the sinking.