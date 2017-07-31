  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
MILLENNIUM TOWER

Legal battle over sinking Millennium Tower rages on in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

A hearing about the building left more questions than answers when it comes to the future of San Francisco's infamous leaning tower. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's sinking and tilting Millennium Tower is filled with luxury condos and sits in San Francisco's SoMa District -- next door to the new Transbay Terminal.

RELATED: New report says SF's leaning Millennium Tower is earthquake safe

A hearing about the building left more questions than answers when it comes to the future of San Francisco's infamous leaning tower.

resident Jerry Dodson says the consensus among homeowners is that a fix is necessary, but feels that is not the priority of the developers, Millennium Partners, Transbay Transit, or the city.

"Most disappointing is the fact that the mayor has not stood up about fixing this building and the 1200 people in it -- and the safety of the people in it," said Dodson.

WATCH VIDEO: Luxury skyscraper Millennium Tower sinking in downtown SF

"We are looking for the earliest possible date to get this matter to trial," said Niall McCarthy, an attorney representing one of many homeowner lawsuits.

He believes the case will go to trial next year, despite squabbling in the courtroom Monday over time for discovery and hearing dates.

"Certainly, we think there is a risk of further failure of this building -- and the sooner this matter gets resolved, the better for everyone involved," McCarthy told ABC7 News.

Some homeowners fear the trial won't start until 2019, and that their tower won't get fixed before its too late.

The next hearing is scheduled for Oct. in San Francisco.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about the Millennium Tower in San Francisco.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestaterental propertyrentershousingconstructionlawsuitinvestigationsan francisco board of supervisorsunstable buildingu.s. & worlded leemillennium towerSan FranciscoSouth of Market
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
New reports says SF's leaning Millennium Tower is earthquake safe
Millennium Partners blames sinking of tower on Transbay Terminal excavations
SF city attorney subpoenas Millennium Tower developer over disclosures
SF skyscrapers to be examined following Millennium Tower tilting
'Developer knew about Millennium Tower sinking'
Residents meet to discuss sinking of Millennium Tower
Luxury skyscraper Millennium Tower sinking in downtown SF
MILLENNIUM TOWER
$5.6M Millennium Tower condo for sale: Its visual and financial vertigo
TIMELINE: Issues with SF's tilting, sinking Millennium Tower
Hearings over sinking of San Francisco's Millennium Tower begin
SF supe calls emergency meeting to discuss Millenium Tower
More millennium tower
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video