  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 ORIGINALS

Report: Income needed to buy Bay Area home more than doubles over 5 years

EMBED </>More Videos

A new report says the annual income needed to buy a median-priced home in the Bay Area has doubled in the last five years. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A new report by the California Association of Realtors found that the annual income required to buy a median-priced home in California has more than doubled over the last five years.

The report says buyers needed a minimum annual income of $110,890 to qualify for a single-family home priced at $553,260, the statewide median, in 2017.

However, the situation has grown even more dire in the Bay Area, where a minimum income of $90,370 was needed five years ago to purchase a median-priced home of $447,970. Today, the minimum required has skyrocketed to $179,390 while the median price climbed up to $895,000 for the area.

While that $179,390 might get you something in Alameda County (where the median home price is $880,000) or Solano County (where it's $412,000), it can't get you much in San Francisco, where the median home price is $1,450,000, San Mateo County ($1,469,000) or Santa Clara County ($1,183,440).

The second-quarter report also said that 29 percent of California households could afford to buy a $553,260 median-priced home, down from 32 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

California's least-affordable counties were San Francisco (where only 12 percent of buyers could afford a median-priced, single family home), San Mateo (14 percent) and Santa Barbara (16 percent). This is followed by Marin, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz (all 17 percent).

The state's most affordable counties were Tehama (57 percent), Kern (54 percent), Sutter (53 percent) and Kings and Tulare (52 percent).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestatehousinghousing markethomebay areawhere you liveabc7 originalsconsumerconsumer concernspersonal financeCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 ORIGINALS
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
SF's Sausage Factory reopens after 50th anniversary makeover
VIDEO: Bay Area students take a stand against gun violence
Warriors head coach sounds off on social issues
More abc7 originals
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video