VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

Recent small quakes around the Bay Area are good reminders to be prepared for when a larger one strikes.

So what do you put in your kit? Watch the video in the player above for the essentials.

Also, don't forget to check your kit twice a year to make sure nothing has expired.

The USGS Geological Survey, along with state and university partners, is developing and testing an earthquake early warning system for the West Coast.

