Bay Area Earthquake Tracker

Mar. 11, 2018, 10:10 a.m. -- 7 miles NNW of Hollister, Calif.Mar. 11, 2018, 10:09 a.m. -- 7 miles NNW of Hollister, Calif.Mar. 6, 2018, 4:44 a.m. -- 6 miles east of Gilroy, Calif.Mar. 6, 2018, 4:38 a.m. -- 6 miles east of Gilroy, Calif.Feb. 23, 2018, 12:34 p.m. -- 1 mile southwest of Danville, Calif.Feb. 23, 2018, 12:21 p.m. -- 2 miles southwest of Danville, Calif.Feb. 23, 2018, 12:19 p.m. -- 2 miles north of Danville, Calif.Feb. 23, 2018, 5:28 a.m. -- 1 mile southwest of Danville, Calif.Feb. 23, 2018, 3:24 a.m. -- 1 mile southwest of Danville, Calif.Feb. 23, 2018, 3:25 a.m. -- 1 mile southwest of Danville, Calif.Feb. 22, 2018, 12:25 p.m. -- centered in Concord, Calif.Feb. 22, 2018, 12:04 a.m. -- 6 miles west of Cobb, Calif.Feb. 20, 2018, 6:16 p.m. -- 2 miles northwest of Danville, Calif.Feb. 20, 2018, 6:06 p.m. -- 2 miles north of Danville, Calif.Feb. 20, 2018, 4:25 a.m. -- 2 miles north of Danville, Calif.Feb. 20, 2018, 4:25 a.m. -- 2 miles north of Danville, Calif.Feb. 20, 2018, 4:26 a.m. -- 2 miles northwest of Danville, Calif.Feb. 20, 2018, 3:28 a.m. -- 2 miles west of Cobb, Calif.Feb. 20, 2018, 1:32 a.m. -- 2 miles north of Danville, Calif.Feb. 19, 2018, 2:31 a.m. -- 2 miles north of Danville, Calif.Feb. 19, 2018, 12:49 a.m. -- 2 miles north of Danville, Calif.Feb. 17, 2018 10:27 a.m. -- 3 miles NW of The Geysers, Calif.Feb. 16, 2018 1:38 p.m. -- 2 miles north of Danville, Calif.Jan. 23, 2018 10:06 p.m. -- Gilroy, Calif.Jan 17, 2018, 2018 at 9:55 p.m. -- 14.0 miles from Healdsburg, Calif.- Jan. 17, 2018 at 6:41 p.m. -- 9.8 miles N of Morgan Hill, Calif.- Jan. 4, 2018 - 3 miles northeast of Emeryville, Calif.- December 27, 2017 4:30 p.m. -- 12.7 mi Southeast of Hollister, Calif.- Formerly 4.0, December 26, 2017 10: 32 p.m. -- Southeast San Jose, Calif.- December 23, 2017 at 4:31 a.m. -- 7.5 miles S of Morgan Hill, Calif.- December 13, 2017 at 5:15 a.m. -- 0.5 miles SE of Black Oaks, Calif.- December 13, 2017 at 5:15 a.m. -- 7.6 miles E of Morgan Hill, Calif.- December 13, 2017 at 11:53 p.m. -- 6.8 miles NW of Pinnacles, Calif.- December 11, 2017 at 12:02 p.m. -- 2.7 miles SE of Black Oaks, Calif.- December 9, 2017 at 4:16 p.m. -- 1.9 miles SE of Castle Rock Springs, Calif.- November 14, 2017 at 5:23 p.m. -- 7.4 miles SSE of Paicines, Calif.- Nov. 13, 2017 at 11:31 a.m. -- 6.9 miles SSE of Paicines, Calif.- Nov. 05, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. -- 3.8 miles NNW of Pinnacles, Calif.- Nov. 04, 2017 at 9:02 a.m. -- 8 miles WNW of Swamton, Calif.- Nov. 04, 2017 at 5:59 a.m. -- 3.9 miles NNW of Pinnacles, Calif.- December 9, 2017 at 8:39 a.m. -- 101.8 miles west of Capetown, California- December 9, 2017 at 2:09 a.m. -- 1.3 miles south of Temescal, California- December 9, 2017 at 8:45 p.m. -- 4.1 miles SW of Cahuilla, Calif.- December 9, 2017 at 6:27 p.m. -- 4.5 miles WSW of South Landing, Calif.- December 8, 2017 at 2:19 p.m. -- 4.9 miles WSW of South Landing, Calif.- September 13, 2017 at 2:21 p.m. -- 2.7 miles west of Imperial, Calif.- August 9, 2017 at 1:40 p.m. -- 1 mile east of Big Bear, Calif.- July 28, 2017 at 4:48 p.m. -- 6 miles southeast of Onyx, Calif.- July 26, 2017 at 11:43 a.m. -- 4 miles north of Fondo, Calif.>> NOAA Pacific Tsunami Warning Center - Feb. 16, 2018 - south and central Mexico- Feb. 6, 2018 at 8:50 a.m. -- 14 miles NNE of Hua-lien, Taiwan- Jan. 25, 2018 at 5:09 p.m. -- 359 miles S of Anchorage, Alaska- Jan. 23, 2018 at 3:21 p.m. -- 171 miles ESE of Chiniak, Alaska- Jan. 23, 2018 at 1:31 a.m. -- 161.3 miles southeast of Chiniak, Alaska- Dec. 19, 2017 at 8:17 a.m. -- 48.4 miles northeast of Loreto, Mexico- Dec. 13, 2017 at 10:03 a.m. -- 1,595 mi SW of Hermanus, South Africa- Dec. 12, 2017 at 1:41 p.m. -- 40 miles from Kerman, Iraq- Nov. 12, 2017 at 10:18 a.m. -- 19 miles from Halabja, Iraq- Oct. 8, 2017 at 2:34 p.m. -- 107 miles NW of Amchitka, Alaska>> USGS World Seismicity Maps Experts believe that the Northern California area is one of the most seismically active areas of the state. Find out how you can PrepareNorcal.